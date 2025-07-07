PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Alejandro Del Rey betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Del Rey of Spain plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Del Rey returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his solid performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Del Rey at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Del Rey's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1569-62-72-65-12

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Del Rey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1569-62-72-65-12--

    Del Rey's recent performances

    • Del Rey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
    • Del Rey has an average of 0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Rey has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Rey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.402

    Del Rey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Rey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.534 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Del Rey has averaged -0.458 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Del Rey has averaged -0.319 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Del Rey has delivered a 0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Del Rey has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Rey as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

