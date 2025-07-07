Alejandro Del Rey betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Alejandro Del Rey of Spain plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Alejandro Del Rey returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his solid performance from last year's tournament.
Del Rey's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|69-62-72-65
|-12
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Del Rey's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Del Rey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T15
|69-62-72-65
|-12
|--
Del Rey's recent performances
- Del Rey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
- Del Rey has an average of 0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Rey has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Rey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.402
Del Rey's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Rey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.534 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Del Rey has averaged -0.458 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Del Rey has averaged -0.319 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Del Rey has delivered a 0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Del Rey has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Rey as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
