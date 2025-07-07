Dan Bradbury betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Dan Bradbury of England reacts after teeing off on the seventh hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Dan Bradbury will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This tournament presents an opportunity for Bradbury to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Bradbury's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2023
|75
|69-68-71-77
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Bradbury's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bradbury's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|83-77
|+18
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Bradbury's recent performances
- Bradbury's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 5-over.
- Bradbury has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradbury has averaged -1.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradbury's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.316
Bradbury's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradbury posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.314 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradbury sported a -0.270 mark in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Bradbury delivered a -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Bradbury's Strokes Gained: Total average stood at -1.316 over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradbury as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.