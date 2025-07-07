PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England hits a tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has consistently been in contention.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3465-69-66-71-9
    2023T670-66-63-72-9
    2022T473-69-67-67-4

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 4-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage767-66-68-70-13225.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6268-73-74-81+84.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1672-70-69-69-448.000

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2280.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6220.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3010.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2640.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4141.612

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood ranks eighth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.622.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.301 ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.414 is impressive, ranking third on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 1,699 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him tenth in the standings.
    • Fleetwood's Driving Distance average is 296.1 yards, ranking 138th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.81%, ranking 128th on TOUR.
    • Fleetwood averages 28.37 Putts Per Round, ranking 23rd in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

