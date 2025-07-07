Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Tommy Fleetwood of England hits a tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has consistently been in contention.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|2023
|T6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|2022
|T4
|73-69-67-67
|-4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 4-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|7
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|225.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|4.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|48.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.228
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.622
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.301
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.264
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.414
|1.612
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood ranks eighth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.622.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.301 ranks 17th on TOUR.
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.414 is impressive, ranking third on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 1,699 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him tenth in the standings.
- Fleetwood's Driving Distance average is 296.1 yards, ranking 138th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.81%, ranking 128th on TOUR.
- Fleetwood averages 28.37 Putts Per Round, ranking 23rd in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
