David Ravetto betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
David Ravetto of France tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
David Ravetto will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Ravetto's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Ravetto's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ravetto's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Ravetto's recent performances
- Ravetto's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Ravetto has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.906 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ravetto has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ravetto's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.091
Ravetto's advanced stats and rankings
- Ravetto has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ravetto has posted an average of 1.102 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Ravetto has averaged 0.080 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ravetto has delivered a -0.906 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five events.
- Overall, Ravetto has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ravetto as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
