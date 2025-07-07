PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

David Ravetto betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ravetto of France tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    David Ravetto will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Ravetto's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ravetto at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Ravetto's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ravetto's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC71-76+3--

    Ravetto's recent performances

    • Ravetto's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • Ravetto has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.906 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ravetto has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ravetto's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.091

    Ravetto's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ravetto has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ravetto has posted an average of 1.102 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Ravetto has averaged 0.080 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Ravetto has delivered a -0.906 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five events.
    • Overall, Ravetto has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ravetto as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

