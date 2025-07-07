David Ravetto betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Ravetto has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ravetto has posted an average of 1.102 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Ravetto has averaged 0.080 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Ravetto has delivered a -0.906 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five events.