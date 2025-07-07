Tom Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the U.S. Open, where he finished at 9-over.

Kim has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.