Tom Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tom Kim returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Kim has shown consistent improvement at this event over the past few years, looking to build on his recent success.
Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|2023
|T6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|2022
|3
|68-71-69-67
|-5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|11.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|71
|71-72-75-75
|+9
|6.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|73-73-72-79
|+9
|12.750
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the U.S. Open, where he finished at 9-over.
- Kim has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.163
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.138
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.164
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.173
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.034
|0.036
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.138 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.02% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.