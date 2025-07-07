PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Kim has shown consistent improvement at this event over the past few years, looking to build on his recent success.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1569-66-69-64-12
    2023T666-65-67-73-9
    2022368-71-69-67-5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-66-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-76-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4567-72-68-73E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-73-72-72+928.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4470-68-71-70-111.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7171-72-75-75+96.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5472-68-71-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5273-73-72-79+912.750

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the U.S. Open, where he finished at 9-over.
    • Kim has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.163-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.138-0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1640.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.1730.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0340.036

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.138 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.02% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

