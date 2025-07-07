Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13, 2025 for the Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.391 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.089
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.004
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|0.000
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.681
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.596
|-0.391
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 (124th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.004 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,093 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
- He ranks 41st in Par Breakers, converting 22.92% of his holes into scores under par this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
