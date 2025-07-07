PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13, 2025 for the Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.391 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.089-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0040.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green950.000-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6810.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.596-0.391

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 (124th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.004 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 1,093 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 41st in Par Breakers, converting 22.92% of his holes into scores under par this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

