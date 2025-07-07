Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.