Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he claimed victory in 2024 with an impressive 18-under performance. The tournament will take place July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|2023
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished in second-place with a score of 1-over.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.398
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.425
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.037
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.101
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.961
|1.602
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.398 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has sported a 0.425 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 1,251 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.