2H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he claimed victory in 2024 with an impressive 18-under performance. The tournament will take place July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024167-65-63-67-18
    2023267-69-66-64-14
    2022MC73-72+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-70-64-71-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4768-70-73-76+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3469-68-72-67-422.656
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6671-68-73-71-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished in second-place with a score of 1-over.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 1.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3980.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4250.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0370.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1010.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9611.602

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.398 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has sported a 0.425 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 1,251 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

