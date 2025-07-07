Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.398 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has sported a 0.425 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.