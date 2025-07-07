Sam Stevens betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.100 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.