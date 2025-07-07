Sam Stevens betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sam Stevens will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He'll look to improve on his tied for 57th finish from last year's tournament.
Stevens' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|65-65-70-64
|-20
|190.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-73-67-71
|-3
|9.536
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.271
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.100
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.185
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.112
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.468
|0.445
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.100 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 879 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
