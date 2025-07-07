Tom Hoge betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Tom Hoge returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has faced mixed results.
Hoge's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2023
|T19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|70-72-71-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|70-70-66-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-72-70-71
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-68-76
|-4
|87.143
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.471
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.493
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.014
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.078
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.114
|0.371
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.493 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
