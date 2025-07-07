PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has faced mixed results.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Hoge's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-2
    2023T1969-66-66-73-6
    2022MC71-76+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4570-72-71-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT773-69-75-70-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6368-73-69-72+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3663-71-66-74-142.850
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1870-70-66-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-72-70-71-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-68-76-487.143

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.471-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4930.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.0140.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.078-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1140.371

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.493 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 34th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

