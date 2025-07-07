Todd Clements betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Todd Clements of England reacts after teeing off on the seventh hole during day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Todd Clements will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.
Clements' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Clements' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Clements' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Clements' recent performances
- Clements' best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 2-over.
- He has an average of 1.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clements has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clements' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.566
Clements' advanced stats and rankings
- Clements has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.686 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clements has averaged -1.507 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Clements has averaged -0.609 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Clements has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Clements has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clements as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
