Todd Clements betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Clements has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.686 in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clements has averaged -1.507 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Clements has averaged -0.609 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Clements has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.