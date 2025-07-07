PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Francesco Laporta betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Francesco Laporta of Italy plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Francesco Laporta returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Laporta appeared in this tournament in 2022, looking to improve upon his previous performance.

    Latest odds for Laporta at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Laporta's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC78-71+9

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Laporta's appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Laporta's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5065-68-67-77-11--

    Laporta's recent performances

    • Laporta's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 50th with a score of 11-under.
    • Laporta has an average of 0.877 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laporta has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laporta's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.304

    Laporta's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laporta has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.877 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Laporta has averaged -0.510 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Laporta has struggled with a -0.840 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Laporta has delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Laporta has averaged -0.304 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laporta as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

