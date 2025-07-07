Francesco Laporta betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Francesco Laporta of Italy plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Francesco Laporta returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Laporta appeared in this tournament in 2022, looking to improve upon his previous performance.
Laporta's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|78-71
|+9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Laporta's appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Laporta's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|65-68-67-77
|-11
|--
Laporta's recent performances
- Laporta's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 50th with a score of 11-under.
- Laporta has an average of 0.877 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laporta has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laporta's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.304
Laporta's advanced stats and rankings
- Laporta has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.877 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Laporta has averaged -0.510 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Laporta has struggled with a -0.840 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Laporta has delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Laporta has averaged -0.304 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laporta as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
