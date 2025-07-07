Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Lawrence will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Lawrence's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2023
|MC
|67-73
|E
|2022
|T24
|69-71-71-69
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lawrence's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at even par.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-68-71-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|75.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|67-74-70-75
|+6
|97.143
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-68-73
|-10
|3.646
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged 1.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.200
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.250
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.144
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.026
|0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.220
|1.344
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence sports a -0.250 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
- Lawrence has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.