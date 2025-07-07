Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Lawrence has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.

Lawrence has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.