PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Lawrence will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Lawrence's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-67-2
    2023MC67-73E
    2022T2469-71-71-69E

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lawrence's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at even par.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-68-71-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-66-67-69-1975.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1267-74-70-75+697.143
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-69+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-68-73-103.646

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged 1.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2000.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2500.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.144-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0260.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2201.344

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence sports a -0.250 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
    • Lawrence has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Martin Laird betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    WiretoWire: Campbell claims John Deere Classic title in playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW