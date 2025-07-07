Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Olesen looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently made the cut but is yet to crack the top 20.
Olesen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|68-68-69-67
|-8
|2023
|T25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|2022
|T30
|73-69-72-67
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Olesen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Olesen has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.136
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.270
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.017
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.407
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.831
|0.793
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.270 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.14% ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.