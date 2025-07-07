PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Olesen looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently made the cut but is yet to crack the top 20.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Olesen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3968-68-69-67-8
    2023T2567-68-68-72-5
    2022T3073-69-72-67+1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Olesen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Olesen has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.136-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2700.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.017-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4070.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8310.793

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.270 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.14% ranks 26th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

