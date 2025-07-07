PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Detry will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes against a strong international field.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Detry's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2664-69-69-68-10
    2023T4264-72-68-73-3
    2022T1073-67-69-69-2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Detry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6370-74-74-67+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2369-73-73-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3273-65-69-70-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4769-67-67-71-69.000

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Detry has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2380.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.068-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0050.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2530.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4180.162

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.068 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 1,062 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

