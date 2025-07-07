Thomas Detry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.068 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.