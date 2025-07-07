Thomas Detry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Detry will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes against a strong international field.
Detry's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|2023
|T42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|2022
|T10
|73-67-69-69
|-2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Detry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|70-74-74-67
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-73-73-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|73-65-69-70
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|9.000
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.238
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.068
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.005
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.253
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.418
|0.162
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.068 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 1,062 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
