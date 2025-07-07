PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Bernd Wiesberger betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bernd Wiesberger of Austria plays a shot from the trees on the 14th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Bernd Wiesberger returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. His last appearance at this event in 2024 saw him miss the cut with a score of 1-over.

    Latest odds for Wiesberger at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Wiesberger's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71+1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Wiesberger's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Wiesberger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--

    Wiesberger's recent performances

    • Wiesberger's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 1-over.
    • Wiesberger has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wiesberger has averaged 0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wiesberger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.373

    Wiesberger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wiesberger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wiesberger has sported a 0.551 mark in his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Wiesberger has delivered a -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wiesberger as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

