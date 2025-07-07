Bernd Wiesberger betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Bernd Wiesberger of Austria plays a shot from the trees on the 14th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Bernd Wiesberger returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. His last appearance at this event in 2024 saw him miss the cut with a score of 1-over.
Wiesberger's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Wiesberger's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Wiesberger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Wiesberger's recent performances
- Wiesberger's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 1-over.
- Wiesberger has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wiesberger has averaged 0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wiesberger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.373
Wiesberger's advanced stats and rankings
- Wiesberger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wiesberger has sported a 0.551 mark in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Wiesberger has delivered a -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wiesberger as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
