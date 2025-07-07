PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Pendrith's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Pendrith's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4273-71-67-68-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-65-70-65-1596.250

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 1.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5750.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2250.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.0930.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0420.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6641.329

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.575 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.225 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 975 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW