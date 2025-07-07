Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Pendrith's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Pendrith's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|96.250
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 1.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.575
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.225
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.093
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.042
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.664
|1.329
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.575 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.225 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56.
- Pendrith has accumulated 975 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
