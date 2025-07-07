PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

David Ford betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    David Ford is set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The tournament runs from July 10-13, offering a purse of $9 million.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-77+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    March 10, 2024Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-83+10--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic with a score of 3-under.
    • He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has an average of -0.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.519-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.906-0.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.396-0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.931-0.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.714-2.429

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 301.6 yards in the 2025 season.
    • Ford's Greens in Regulation percentage is 65.97% for the current season.
    • On the greens, Ford has delivered a -0.931 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.38 in 2025.
    • Ford has broken par 16.67% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

