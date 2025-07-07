David Ford betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
David Ford is set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The tournament runs from July 10-13, offering a purse of $9 million.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Ford's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-83
|+10
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic with a score of 3-under.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has an average of -0.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.519
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.906
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.396
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.931
|-0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.714
|-2.429
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 301.6 yards in the 2025 season.
- Ford's Greens in Regulation percentage is 65.97% for the current season.
- On the greens, Ford has delivered a -0.931 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.38 in 2025.
- Ford has broken par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.