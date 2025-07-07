PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty tees off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13, 2025, for the Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing 18-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1471-68-75-71-379.286
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-65-69-70-56.125

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.034-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.168-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.004-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3570.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2270.390

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.168 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 420 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Martin Laird betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    WiretoWire: Campbell claims John Deere Classic title in playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW