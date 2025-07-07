Matt McCarty betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty tees off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13, 2025, for the Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing 18-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-68-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|79.286
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|6.125
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.034
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.168
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.004
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.357
|0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.227
|0.390
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.168 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 420 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
