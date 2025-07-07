PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Moore missed the cut in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Moore's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-68+3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3371-68-73-74-227.600

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged 0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3030.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.1250.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3760.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.194-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3610.323

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.125 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Moore has accumulated 353 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

