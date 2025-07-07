Taylor Moore betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Moore missed the cut in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Moore's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-68
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|27.600
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.303
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.125
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.376
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.194
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.361
|0.323
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.125 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Moore has accumulated 353 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
