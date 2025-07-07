Karl Vilips betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Vilips has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.

Vilips has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.