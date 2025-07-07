Karl Vilips betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-65-71-74
|-3
|9.536
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.225
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.148
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.350
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.561
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.987
|-0.743
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.148 (70th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.25% ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Vilips is sporting a -0.225 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with an average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29.
- Vilips has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 23.10% ranks 36th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
