38M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-65-71-74-39.536
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Vilips has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.2250.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.148-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.3500.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.561-0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.987-0.743

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.148 (70th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.25% ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Vilips is sporting a -0.225 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with an average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29.
    • Vilips has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 23.10% ranks 36th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

