34M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im looks to build on his impressive T4 finish from last year as he returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament, set for July 10-13, offers Im another opportunity to showcase his skills on Scottish soil.

    Latest odds for Im at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Im's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T463-67-67-69-14
    2023MC70-70E
    2022MC75-72+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6167-73-71-73+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5768-77-76-75+1610.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-68E--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3367-68-67-70-1220.583
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1169-69-68-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT571-70-71-69-7287.500

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4110.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.945-1.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5450.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.131-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.142-0.424

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im is showcasing strong skills around the green this season, ranking third on TOUR with an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 ranks 21st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 146th.
    • Im's putting performance has been solid, ranking 65th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.131) and eighth in Putts Per Round (27.97).
    • He has accumulated 1,130 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 25th in that category.
    • Im has shown the ability to break par consistently, ranking 35th on TOUR with a Par Breakers percentage of 23.11%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

