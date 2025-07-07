Sungjae Im betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im looks to build on his impressive T4 finish from last year as he returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament, set for July 10-13, offers Im another opportunity to showcase his skills on Scottish soil.
Im's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|67-73-71-73
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|287.500
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.411
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.945
|-1.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.545
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.131
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.142
|-0.424
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im is showcasing strong skills around the green this season, ranking third on TOUR with an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 ranks 21st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 146th.
- Im's putting performance has been solid, ranking 65th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.131) and eighth in Putts Per Round (27.97).
- He has accumulated 1,130 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 25th in that category.
- Im has shown the ability to break par consistently, ranking 35th on TOUR with a Par Breakers percentage of 23.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
