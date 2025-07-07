PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Grant Forrest betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Grant Forrest of Scotland tees off on the 14th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Grant Forrest returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Forrest looks to improve on his T39 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Forrest at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Forrest's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3967-69-67-69-8
    20231169-65-70-68-8
    2022MC74-72+6

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Forrest's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Forrest's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 11th at 8-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Forrest's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3967-69-67-69-8--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC77-76+13--

    Forrest's recent performances

    • Forrest's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 8-under.
    • Forrest has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Forrest has averaged 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Forrest's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.227

    Forrest's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his last five tournaments, Forrest has averaged -0.161 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Forrest's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five starts is 0.105.
    • On the greens, Forrest has delivered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
    • Forrest's Strokes Gained: Total average across his past five events stands at 0.227.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Forrest as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

