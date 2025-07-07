Grant Forrest betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Grant Forrest of Scotland tees off on the 14th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Grant Forrest returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Forrest looks to improve on his T39 finish from last year's tournament.
Forrest's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|2023
|11
|69-65-70-68
|-8
|2022
|MC
|74-72
|+6
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Forrest's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Forrest's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 11th at 8-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Forrest's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T39
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
Forrest's recent performances
- Forrest's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 8-under.
- Forrest has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Forrest has averaged 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Forrest's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.227
Forrest's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five tournaments, Forrest has averaged -0.161 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Forrest's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five starts is 0.105.
- On the greens, Forrest has delivered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
- Forrest's Strokes Gained: Total average across his past five events stands at 0.227.
All stats in this article are accurate for Forrest as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
