Simon Forsström betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Simon ForsstrÃ¶m of Sweden plays a shot during the pro - am prior to the Made in HimmerLand at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort on July 5, 2023 in Denmark. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Simon Forsström will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Forsström's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|2023
|MC
|69-71
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Forsström's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Forsström's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
Forsström's recent performances
- Forsström's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 1-under.
- Forsström has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Forsström has averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Forsström's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.490
Forsström's advanced stats and rankings
- Forsström has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.354 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Forsström has averaged -0.938 in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Forsström has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Forsström has averaged -0.490 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Forsström as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
