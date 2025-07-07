PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

S.W. Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    S.W. Kim returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Kim will look to improve on his T26 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2668-69-71-62-10
    2022MC74-73+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4268-74-74-76+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3170-77-74-72+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2873-64-69-71-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT872-64-71-73-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-68-71-69-758.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-69-67-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2910.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3030.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4010.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.2690.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7260.633

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.303 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Kim has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kim has a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
    • Kim has accumulated 864 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

