S.W. Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.303 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Kim has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Kim has a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.