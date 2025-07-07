S.W. Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
S.W. Kim returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Kim will look to improve on his T26 finish from last year's tournament.
Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|73-64-69-71
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|58.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.291
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.303
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.401
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.269
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.726
|0.633
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.303 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Kim has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim has a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
- Kim has accumulated 864 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
