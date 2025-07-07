Shaun Norris betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Shaun Norris of South Africa tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Shaun Norris will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Norris's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Norris's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Norris's recent performances
- Norris has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norris has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norris has averaged -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.617
Norris's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are currently available for Norris in the 2025 season.
- Norris has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norris as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
