Sepp Straka betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka will compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Straka aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Straka's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|82.500
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 1.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.298
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.922
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.116
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.231
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.335
|1.193
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka ranks first on TOUR with a 71.48% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.922 ranks third on TOUR.
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.335 places him sixth on TOUR this season.
- He ranks third in Par Breakers, converting 25.83% of his holes into birdies or better.
- Straka has accumulated 2,493 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
