2H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka will compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Straka aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Straka's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-2
    2022MC71-76+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-71+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1470-68-71-74-582.500

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 1.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2980.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9220.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.116-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2310.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3351.193

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka ranks first on TOUR with a 71.48% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.922 ranks third on TOUR.
    • Straka's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.335 places him sixth on TOUR this season.
    • He ranks third in Par Breakers, converting 25.83% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • Straka has accumulated 2,493 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

