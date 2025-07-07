Alex Noren betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July tenth through thirteenth. He'll aim to improve on his top-10 finish from last year's tournament.
Noren's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2022
|T30
|73-68-71-69
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|12.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65.400
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.086
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.103
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.354
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.002
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.167
|0.393
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 290.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Noren sports a -0.103 mark this season. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
- Noren has accumulated 134 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.
- He breaks par 20.56% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.06%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
