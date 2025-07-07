Sean Crocker betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Sean Crocker of the United States plays his third shot on the 15th hole on day one of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Sean Crocker returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Crocker looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Crocker's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|2023
|T19
|69-68-67-70
|-6
|2022
|T66
|68-75-73-72
|+8
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Crocker's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Crocker's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Crocker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T50
|72-74-69-78
|+9
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Crocker's recent performances
- Crocker had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished 50th with a score of 9-over.
- Crocker has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five tournaments.
- Crocker has an average of -1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
- Crocker has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
Crocker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.514
Crocker's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five tournaments, Crocker has averaged 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Crocker's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.423 for his last five starts.
- On the greens, Crocker has struggled with a -1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Crocker has posted a -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total average in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crocker as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
