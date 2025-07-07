Sean Crocker betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Crocker had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished 50th with a score of 9-over.

Crocker has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five tournaments.

Crocker has an average of -1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.