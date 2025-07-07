PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Sean Crocker betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sean Crocker of the United States plays his third shot on the 15th hole on day one of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Sean Crocker of the United States plays his third shot on the 15th hole on day one of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Sean Crocker returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Crocker looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Crocker's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-75+8
    2023T1969-68-67-70-6
    2022T6668-75-73-72+8

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Crocker's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Crocker's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Crocker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT5072-74-69-78+9--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-75+8--

    Crocker's recent performances

    • Crocker had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished 50th with a score of 9-over.
    • Crocker has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five tournaments.
    • Crocker has an average of -1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
    • Crocker has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    Crocker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.514

    Crocker's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his last five tournaments, Crocker has averaged 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Crocker's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.423 for his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Crocker has struggled with a -1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Crocker has posted a -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total average in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crocker as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW