Richard Mansell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Richard Mansell of England tees off on the fourth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Richard Mansell will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Mansell secured a top-10 finish with a strong performance.

    Latest odds for Mansell at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Mansell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1067-69-70-61-13
    2023MC69-73+2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Mansell's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Mansell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT5075-71-74-73+9--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1067-69-70-61-13--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--

    Mansell's recent performances

    • Mansell has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 13-under.
    • Mansell has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mansell has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mansell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.153

    Mansell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mansell has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mansell has posted an average of -0.372 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Mansell has managed an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his recent performances.
    • On the greens, Mansell has delivered a 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Mansell has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mansell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

