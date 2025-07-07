Richard Mansell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Richard Mansell of England tees off on the fourth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Mansell will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Mansell secured a top-10 finish with a strong performance.
Mansell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|67-69-70-61
|-13
|2023
|MC
|69-73
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Mansell's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Mansell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T50
|75-71-74-73
|+9
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T10
|67-69-70-61
|-13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
Mansell's recent performances
- Mansell has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 13-under.
- Mansell has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mansell has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mansell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.153
Mansell's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Mansell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
