PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brandon Stone betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandon Stone of South Africa tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Brandon Stone of South Africa tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Brandon Stone returns to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

    Latest odds for Stone at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Stone's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-72+4

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Stone's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Stone's recent performances

    • Stone has an average of -0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stone has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stone has averaged -1.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.270

    Stone's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are currently available for Stone in the 2025 season.
    • Stone has no recorded finishes in his past ten tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stone as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    2025 ISCO Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    2025 Genesis Scottish Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    The First Look: Scotland's MacIntyre returns to defend national open

    The First Look
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW