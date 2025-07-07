Brandon Stone betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Brandon Stone of South Africa tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Brandon Stone returns to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Stone's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Stone's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Stone's recent performances
- Stone has an average of -0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stone has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stone has averaged -1.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.270
Stone's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are currently available for Stone in the 2025 season.
- Stone has no recorded finishes in his past ten tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stone as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.