PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Daniel Hillier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Daniel Hillier returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Hillier will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Hillier at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Hillier's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4666-71-66-70-7
    2023T5468-66-72-72-2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Hillier's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hillier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1976-71-68-72+3--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT4666-71-66-70-7--

    Hillier's recent performances

    • Hillier has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 3-over.
    • Hillier has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hillier has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.466

    Hillier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hillier has averaged 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hillier has averaged -0.162 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Hillier has struggled with an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hillier has averaged 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Hillier has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for ISCO Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW