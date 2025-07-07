Daniel Hillier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Daniel Hillier returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Hillier will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Hillier's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|66-71-66-70
|-7
|2023
|T54
|68-66-72-72
|-2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hillier's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hillier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T19
|76-71-68-72
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T46
|66-71-66-70
|-7
|--
Hillier's recent performances
- Hillier has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 3-over.
- Hillier has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hillier has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.466
Hillier's advanced stats and rankings
- Hillier has averaged 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hillier has averaged -0.162 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Hillier has struggled with an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hillier has averaged 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Hillier has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
