4H AGO

Calum Hill betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Calum Hill of Scotland tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Calum Hill returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Hill will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event on Scottish soil.

    Latest odds for Hill at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Hill's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-69-2
    2023T2570-67-67-71-5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Hill's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hill's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hill's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-69-2--

    Hill's recent performances

    Hill's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.386

    Hill's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hill as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

