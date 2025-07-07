Calum Hill betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Hill has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hill has posted an average of -0.312 in his last five starts.

Hill's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.014 over his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Hill has delivered a 0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five events.