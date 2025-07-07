Calum Hill betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Calum Hill of Scotland tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Calum Hill returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Hill will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event on Scottish soil.
Hill's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2023
|T25
|70-67-67-71
|-5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hill's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hill's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hill's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Hill's recent performances
- Hill's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 2-under.
- Hill has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hill has averaged 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.386
Hill's advanced stats and rankings
- Hill has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hill has posted an average of -0.312 in his last five starts.
- Hill's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.014 over his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hill has delivered a 0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five events.
- Hill has averaged 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hill as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
