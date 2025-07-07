Sami Valimaki betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.424 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Valimaki sports a -0.325 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.