Sami Valimaki betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Valimaki will look to improve upon his past performances in this prestigious event on Scottish soil.
Valimaki's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2023
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|2022
|T24
|70-73-71-66
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Valimaki's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at even par.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|43.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|4
|70-67-64-62
|-17
|135.000
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.325
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.424
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.127
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.632
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.604
|0.636
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.424 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Valimaki sports a -0.325 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
- Valimaki has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
