JUST NOW

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Valimaki will look to improve upon his past performances in this prestigious event on Scottish soil.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Valimaki's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-2
    20237667-70-76-73+6
    2022T2470-73-71-66E

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Valimaki's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at even par.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-68-68-67-1743.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-68-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-71-67-69-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-71-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-70-70-75-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open470-67-64-62-17135.000

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.325-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.424-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1270.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6320.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6040.636

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.424 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Valimaki sports a -0.325 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
    • Valimaki has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

