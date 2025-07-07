Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Hughes finished tied for 46th with a score of seven-under.
Hughes' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|76-73
|+9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.198
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.094
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.253
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.007
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.046
|-0.395
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.094 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.53% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 697 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
