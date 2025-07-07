PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Hughes finished tied for 46th with a score of seven-under.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Hughes' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4666-66-69-72-7
    2023MC69-70-1
    2022MC76-73+9

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.198-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0940.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2530.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.007-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.046-0.395

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.094 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.53% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 697 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

