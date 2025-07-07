Andrew Novak betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Novak looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he takes on the challenging Scottish links course.
Novak's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|75-75
|+10
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-70-69-76
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.135
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.065
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.248
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.155
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.603
|0.068
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.065 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98.
- Novak has accumulated 1,561 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
