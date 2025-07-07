PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Novak looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he takes on the challenging Scottish links course.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Novak's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7066-71-72-70-1
    2022MC75-75+10

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1766-71-72-64-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP268-65-66-68-17400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-70-69-76-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.135-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0650.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.248-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1550.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6030.068

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.065 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,561 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

