Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Åberg's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished seventh with a score of 6-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.507
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.082
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.255
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.141
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.193
|0.752
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.082 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,432 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.