PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Åberg's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T464-64-65-73-14
    2023MC71-68-1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1675-71-77-66+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6066-71-75-69+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-71-71-70-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament768-73-69-72-6250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished seventh with a score of 6-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5070.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0820.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.255-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1410.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1930.752

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.082 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
    • Åberg has accumulated 1,432 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW