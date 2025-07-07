Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Åberg has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished seventh with a score of 6-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.