Justin Rose betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Golf player Justin Rose is seen in the Royal Box prior to Ladies' Singles first round match between Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia and Alexandra Eala of Philippines on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2025 in London, England. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Justin Rose will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Rose aims to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in the past two years.
Rose's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2022
|T69
|68-72-78-71
|+9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rose has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|70-77
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P2
|65-71-75-66
|-11
|500.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|175.000
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.358
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.120
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.114
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.115
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.476
|-1.084
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.358 ranks 151st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rose sports a -0.120 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 1,054 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.