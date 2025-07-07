PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Golf player Justin Rose is seen in the Royal Box prior to Ladies' Singles first round match between Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia and Alexandra Eala of Philippines on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2025 in London, England. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Rose aims to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in the past two years.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Rose's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-72+1
    2023MC70-70E
    2022T6968-72-78-71+9

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rose has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP265-71-75-66-11500.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4772-69-74-76+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT870-73-71-69-5175.000

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.358-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.120-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.114-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.115-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.476-1.084

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.358 ranks 151st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rose sports a -0.120 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 1,054 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

