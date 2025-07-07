PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Burns looks to improve upon his T19 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Burns' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1967-65-71-71-6
    2022T6667-76-71-74+8

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 1.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0950.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1580.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0470.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9770.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9621.979

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns is currently first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.977.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 27.94 ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
    • Burns has a Driving Distance average of 305.8 yards, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Burns has a -0.158 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Burns has accumulated 1,237 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 21st in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

