Sam Burns betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Sam Burns returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Burns looks to improve upon his T19 finish from last year's tournament.
Burns' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|2022
|T66
|67-76-71-74
|+8
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.095
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.158
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.047
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.977
|0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.962
|1.979
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns is currently first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.977.
- His Putts Per Round average of 27.94 ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
- Burns has a Driving Distance average of 305.8 yards, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Burns has a -0.158 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Burns has accumulated 1,237 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 21st in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
