Sam Bairstow betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Sam Bairstow of England looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Sam Bairstow is set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, which takes place July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This marks Bairstow's appearance in the tournament in recent years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Bairstow's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Sam Bairstow's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|81-72
|+13
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-67-62-70
|-20
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|84-67
|+11
|--
Sam Bairstow's recent performances
- Bairstow has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 6th with a score of 20-under.
- Bairstow has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bairstow has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sam Bairstow's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.370
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.492
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.907
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.008
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.792
|-0.007
Sam Bairstow's advanced stats and rankings
- Bairstow has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.492 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Bairstow has achieved a rate of 44.44% in the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Bairstow has delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round.
- Bairstow's average Driving Distance stands at 311.5 yards for the 2025 season.
- He has demonstrated a Bogey Avoidance rate of 38.89% and a Par Breakers percentage of 11.11% in the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bairstow as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
