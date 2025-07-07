Sam Bairstow betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Bairstow has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 6th with a score of 20-under.

Bairstow has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.