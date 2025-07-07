Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Hisatsune missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.900
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|87.143
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.108
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.268
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.248
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.062
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.563
|0.794
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (80th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.268 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 69.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15.
- Hisatsune ranks sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.54% and 150th in Par Breakers at 19.98%.
- He has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
