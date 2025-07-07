Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Hisatsune has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.

Hisatsune has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.