Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Hisatsune missed the cut with a score of 3-over.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72+3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6068-68-73-71-44.900
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-67-74-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4768-69-67-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-67-71-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3768-71-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-70-70-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-68-69-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-67-73-74-487.143

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.108-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2680.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2480.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0620.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5630.794

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (80th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.268 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 69.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15.
    • Hisatsune ranks sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.54% and 150th in Par Breakers at 19.98%.
    • He has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

