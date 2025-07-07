PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Gerard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4167-68-68-73-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-71-69-72+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2376-69-72-74+345.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7367-72-73-73+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT866-72-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4269-71-68-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2590.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5310.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0830.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.183-1.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.690-0.111

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.531 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 856 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

