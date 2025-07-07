Ryan Gerard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Gerard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.259
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.531
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.083
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.183
|-1.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.690
|-0.111
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.531 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 856 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.