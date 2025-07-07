Ryan Fox betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.484 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.