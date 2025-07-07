PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. Fox will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he takes on a challenging field.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Fox's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5767-67-70-70-6
    2023T1269-67-67-70-7
    2022T4774-68-73-69+4

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-73-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 1.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0730.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4840.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0540.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.3620.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9731.679

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.484 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 1,123 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW