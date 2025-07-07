Ryan Fox betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. Fox will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he takes on a challenging field.
Fox's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|2023
|T12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|2022
|T47
|74-68-73-69
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-73-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 1.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.073
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.484
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.054
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.362
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.973
|1.679
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.484 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 1,123 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
