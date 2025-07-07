Rory McIlroy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, which runs from July 10-13. McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 and will be looking to recapture that form in North Berwick.
McIlroy's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|2023
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 15-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P1
|72-66-66-73
|-11
|750.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|70-66-65-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P1
|67-68-73-68
|-12
|750.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|80.000
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 0.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.703
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.100
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.177
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.647
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.627
|0.858
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy ranks fourth on TOUR with a 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average, while his average Driving Distance of 320.6 yards ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy sports a 0.100 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him fifth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- McIlroy ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,974 points and 13th in Par Breakers at 24.34%.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
