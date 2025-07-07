PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, which runs from July 10-13. McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 and will be looking to recapture that form in North Berwick.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    McIlroy's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T465-66-67-68-14
    2023164-66-67-68-15

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 15-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-67-69-68-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP172-66-66-73-11750.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT570-66-65-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP167-68-73-68-12750.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1570-70-73-72-380.000

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 0.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7030.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.100-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1770.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6470.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.6270.858

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy ranks fourth on TOUR with a 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average, while his average Driving Distance of 320.6 yards ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy sports a 0.100 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him fifth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • McIlroy ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,974 points and 13th in Par Breakers at 24.34%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

