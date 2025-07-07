PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Romain Langasque betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Romain Langasque of France tees off on the 14th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Romain Langasque of France tees off on the 14th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Romain Langasque returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Langasque showcased an impressive performance, finishing third with a score of 15-under.

    Latest odds for Langasque at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Langasque's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024366-68-67-64-15
    2023T2570-65-70-70-5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Langasque's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Langasque's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish Open366-68-67-64-15--

    Langasque's recent performances

    • Langasque has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
    • Langasque has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Langasque has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.702

    Langasque's advanced stats and rankings

    • Langasque has averaged 0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Langasque has posted an average of 0.087 in his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Langasque has delivered a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Langasque has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five appearances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

