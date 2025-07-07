Romain Langasque betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Langasque has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.

Langasque has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.