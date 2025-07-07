PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Rikuya Hoshino returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. His previous appearance at this event saw him miss the cut, and he'll be looking to improve on that performance this time around.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Hoshino's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-71-2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Hoshino's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4165-72-74-64-914.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6470-66-73-71-82.427

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0450.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.197-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0330.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0570.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.332-0.111

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.197 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
    • Hoshino has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 179th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

