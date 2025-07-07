Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Rikuya Hoshino returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. His previous appearance at this event saw him miss the cut, and he'll be looking to improve on that performance this time around.
Hoshino's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hoshino's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|65-72-74-64
|-9
|14.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|70-66-73-71
|-8
|2.427
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.045
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.197
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.033
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.057
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.332
|-0.111
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.197 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Hoshino has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
