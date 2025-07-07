Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.197 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.