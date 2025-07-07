Kevin Yu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Kevin Yu of Taiwan lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13, 2025. Yu will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has missed the cut in his last two appearances.
Yu's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
|41.167
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.614
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.432
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.179
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.092
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.775
|1.220
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.614 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.432 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu is delivering a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.69% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
