Kevin Yu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Kevin Yu of Taiwan lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13, 2025. Yu will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has missed the cut in his last two appearances.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Yu's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-69+2
    2023MC72-70+2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2165-68-73-65-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-73-64-70-538.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5073-70-74-71+413.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic468-67-70-65-1480.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-68-70-66-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-63-67-69-1041.167

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 1.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6140.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4320.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.179-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.0920.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7751.220

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.614 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.432 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu is delivering a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.69% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

