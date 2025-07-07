Richie Ramsay betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Richie Ramsay of Scotland tees off on the 14th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richie Ramsay returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. His recent performances at this event have been mixed, with a missed cut in his last appearance.
Ramsay's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|2023
|T42
|71-67-67-72
|-3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Ramsay's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ramsay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ramsay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
Ramsay's recent performances
- Ramsay's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 1-over.
- Ramsay has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramsay has averaged -0.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramsay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.254
Ramsay's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramsay has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramsay has posted an average of -0.173 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Ramsay has managed a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ramsay has delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Ramsay has averaged -0.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramsay as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
