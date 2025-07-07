Richie Ramsay betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Ramsay has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramsay has posted an average of -0.173 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Ramsay has managed a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Ramsay has delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.