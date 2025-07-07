Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13, 2025 for the Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-72-72-68
|-3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-65-73-63
|-23
|--
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 1.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.730
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.141
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.573
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.835
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.609
|1.149
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.730 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen is sporting a 1.141 mark. He has a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen has delivered a -0.835 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he is breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen's Bogey Avoidance rate is 15.08% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
