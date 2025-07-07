Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, running July 10-13. His best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for 10th at 2-under.
Højgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2022
|T10
|66-72-70-70
|-2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.216
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.079
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.014
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.284
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.162
|0.272
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.079 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 414 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
