3H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, running July 10-13. His best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for 10th at 2-under.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2168-63-70-68-11
    2023MC73-72+5
    2022T1066-72-70-70-2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4671-73-74-75+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-69-70-69-811.625
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6768-74-75-74+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2366-70-71-67-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-67-68-75-99.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3273-67-75-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3266-67-70-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-78+12--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2160.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0790.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0140.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.284-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1620.272

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.079 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 414 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

