53M AGO

Paul Waring betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Paul Waring returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. Waring will look to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Waring at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Waring's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023WD71-

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Waring's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 71.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-77+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-74-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4765-72-66-70-79
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC77-70+5--

    Waring's recent performances

    • Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Waring has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2020.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.794-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.508-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.458-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.963-0.340

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Waring is sporting a -0.794 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate stands at 62.96%.
    • On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13.
    • Waring's average Driving Distance is 303.1 yards this season.
    • He has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 213th on TOUR.
    • Waring is breaking par 19.68% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.14%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

