Paul Waring betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Paul Waring returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. Waring will look to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this event in 2023.
Waring's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|WD
|71
|-
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Waring's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 71.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Waring has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.202
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.794
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.508
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.458
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.963
|-0.340
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Waring is sporting a -0.794 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate stands at 62.96%.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13.
- Waring's average Driving Distance is 303.1 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 213th on TOUR.
- Waring is breaking par 19.68% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.14%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
